Eric Musselman updates Arkansas offseason in SEC Basketball Teleconference

“We’ve added the guys running a mile where the guards have to do 5:30, the wings 5:40, the forwards 5:50. There’s a good portion of the team that has already passed that test, they make their times, they’re done for the summer. The weight room work that they have done with Coach Rich has been phenomenal. We’ve done a lot of break down stuff where we try to introduce a lot of philosophical stuff. So we haven’t done a lot of competition.”