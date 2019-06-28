Eric Musselman updates Arkansas offseason in SEC Basketball Teleconference

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We had Musselman on the mic today.
Arkansas men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman updated summer workouts and the state of Razorback recruiting on the SEC Basketball teleconference.
Musselman on Summer Workouts
“We’ve added the guys running a mile where the guards have to do 5:30, the wings 5:40, the forwards 5:50. There’s a good portion of the team that has already passed that test, they make their times, they’re done for the summer. The weight room work that they have done with Coach Rich has been phenomenal. We’ve done a lot of break down stuff where we try to introduce a lot of philosophical stuff. So we haven’t done a lot of competition.”
Musselman on Recruiting
“Right now we have a spot open. You don’t want to fill a scholarship just to plug a hole, or act like you’re filling a need if you don’t really feel good about the prospective student-athlete. So we’re going to have patience with that last roster spot.”
You can listen to the entire SEC Basketball teleconference below (Musselman at 58:32)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.