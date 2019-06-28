Fight leads to robbery arrest in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fight in a parking lot has a Craighead County man facing a robbery charge, with the details all caught on tape.
Quindaro Hughes of Jonesboro was arrested June 7 on suspicion of robbery, breaking or entering and third degree battery after an altercation at the Kum & Go in the 600 block of Southwest Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers got to the scene and noticed the victim standing behind a vehicle while Hughes was rummaging through a vehicle.
The victim told police that Hughes punched him in the face several times, stole his money, took his keys, got into his vehicle and started going through it.
Hughes then told police that the victim owed him money and that he had swung at him, but did not hit him, the affidavit noted.
However, officers were able to see a surveillance video of the fight.
“The officer states that upon watching the video, you see Hughes approach the victim very quickly and then shoves him against the vehicle and starts going through his pockets and then punches (the victim) in the face,” the affidavit noted. “(The victim) attempts to walk away and Hughes follows, striking him a couple of more times.”
Hughes then leaned down to pick up the car keys and got into the victim’s vehicle, police said.
A $10,000 bond was set Friday, June 28 during a probable cause hearing for Hughes, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
