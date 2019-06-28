Former Independence County mayor accused in contractor case

MAGNESS, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The former mayor of Magness is suspected of using farmland to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars that he didn’t repay.
Little Rock television station KATV reports that Greg Pectol is not a licensed contractor and was indicted last year.
He’s allegedly been using the last names Perky and Pierce.
KATV reports that last week, Pectol agreed to refund a pair of unhappy customers by June 20, which he failed to do.
A customer paid him over $10,000 to begin construction on a workshop in rural Grant County.
“It was just this feeling of just disbelief and just a sickening feeling to your stomach,” the customer told KATV. “And then it turned into more of a fear that he was going to do this to other Arkansans.”
Pectol has been running ads on Craigslist to build pole barns, metal houses, or other buildings.
One is up in the Jonesboro area, KATV reported.
The former Magness mayor is in trouble with the U.S. Attorney and the Arkansas Contractor’s Licensing Board.
Lori Smith with the ACLB says Pectol used to be a licensed contractor but had his license revoked in 2016 for misconduct.
Pectol did not share a statement with KATV.
