Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

(KAIT/NBC News) - Evelyn Woods is not even 5-months-old, but she’s seen more of the United States than most probably ever will.
She landed in Alaska with her parents, officially checking off all 50 states from her list.
Evelyn's parents, Jenna and Ryan Woods, wanted family across the country to meet their daughter.
They bought an RV and hit the road.
The Woods are already planning their next cross country road trip where they hope to spend more time in each state.
