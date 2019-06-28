Hazen QB/DE Blayne Toll commits to Arkansas

HAZEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas picked up a four-star commitment for 2020. Hazen’s Blayne Toll selected the Razorbacks over Tennessee and Oklahoma.
He shined at quarterback and defensive end in 2018, the Hornets were 13 and 1 and reached the 2A state title game. Here’s Toll’s take on picking the Hogs today.
“I just believe in Chad Morris, the way that he does things. I believe he’ll turn this thing around. We’re going to make Arkansas football great again. I’m really happy, its crazy such a stress relief to finally get it all over with. Its real stressful going through the recruiting process, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Hazen plays in the 2A-6 with Earle. The Hornets will play at Marked Tree on September 20th.
