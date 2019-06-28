Hinds CC DT Vidal Scott commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football picked up another commitment for the 2020 recruiting class.
Vidal Scott verballed with the Red Wolves today after decommitting from South Alabama.
The defensive tackle originally signed with UCA in 2017, he appeared in 5 games for the Bears in 2018. He’ll play MACJC ball this fall at Hinds Community College. That’s in my old stomping grounds near Jackson, Mississippi.
Scott earned All-State honors in Florida in 2016.
