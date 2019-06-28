Honeybees moved from Louisville building

A hive with thousands of bees was found inside a Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A hive with thousands of bees was found inside a Louisville home. Instead of destroying the insects, one local company saved the colony.

Travis Becraft said one local family heard the buzz of nearly 70,000 bees in their stairwell. Black Diamond Pest Control worked to relocate all the bees safely because of their role.

Each section measured approximately 15 to 18 inches wide by 40 inches long.(Source: Black Diamond Pest Control)
"Bees make the world go round," Becraft said. "Not just items that we eat, but everything we do."

“If we lost our bee population, it would drastically impact our food sources,” Cave Hill Cemetery Horticulture and Landscape Manager Sarah Schaffner said.

Black Diamond Pest Control worked to remove the hive which had two sections. (Source: Black Diamond Pest Control)
Instead of killing bees, Black Diamond and Cave Hill Cemetery give them a new home.

“Bees are on a decline,” Schaffner said.

Nationally, some organizations believe honeybee populations are at risk. However, because of our water source and pollen, Becraft said locally, our bee population is strong.

The bees were relocated to Oldham County. (Source: Black Diamond Pest Control)
"Bees in urban settings do better than in rural settings," Schaffner said.

Schaffner said the 11 hives at Cave Hill are a crucial benefit to our city, and should be protected.

One of the worst things you can do is to try and remove a beehive or bee colony on your own. That’s one way to upset the queen and put yourself in harm’s way.

Oldham County Beekeepers Association member Stephen Parker was on the site for the extraction and transferred the bees to their new home at his bee farm in La Grange, Kentucky.

