Intense storms knock out power to hundreds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong storms Friday morning left hundreds of people in the dark.
Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation reported seven outages affecting 885 customers.
Lawrence County reported the largest number of people in the dark with as many as 781 co-op members affected.
CECC also reported 97 people without power in Greene County.
The intense storms were accompanied by multiple lightning strikes and flooding rains.
Some places in Region 8 received as much as 3-6 inches of rain.
Lawrence County E-911 reported several flooded streets in Walnut Ridge. Flash flooding shut down U.S. Highway 412 briefly until the water receded.
In the midst of dispatching first responders to emergencies caused by the storms, lightning struck the county’s 911 center knocking out its phone and radio communications.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.