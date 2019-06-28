Money available to help local businesses in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro local businesses now have the opportunity to apply for funding to help during a key time.
A news release issued by Director of Communications Bill Campbell said federal grant assistance is available through the City of Jonesboro’s Microenterprise Business Accelerator.
Officials said $50,000 is available for distribution among small businesses that employ five people or less.
It is part of the Jonesboro’s Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We provided small amounts of aid to several businesses last year,” Mayor Harold Perrin said. “And a little bit can mean a whole lot when a small business is trying to get off the ground, so I’m pleased that our grants department has identified these opportunities.”
Applications can be picked up at the City Grants and Community Development Department located at 300 South Church Street or found online.
Proposals are due by July 12.
For more information about CDBG program, contact Angy Abaunza at 870-336-7170 or email her.
