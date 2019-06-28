Mya Love focusing on Arkansas State after All-Star performance

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The MVP of the AHSCA All-Star Girls basketball Game now turns her attention to the scarlet and black.
Mya Love dropped 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, and an assist in a East victory on June 22nd. I asked the Nettleton great about A-State summer workouts so far and about the new coaching staff.
“Well those three-a-days, I’m getting used to it. So I’m having fun and getting better at it each day. I love the coaching staff they treat you like family and push you to be good. Even outside of basketball. Energy and doing the right things. To move forward anything you do move forward. My confidence, I think I get down on myself. So if I can fix my confidence I can be better than I am now.”
