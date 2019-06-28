Pastor asks for prayers for suspect, any tips that will lead to an arrest

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Another church in Region 8 is dealing with breaking and entering.
This time, whoever did it got away with some money, gift cards, and the church's bus.
"We're sorry it happened, and we wished it wouldn't have," Pastor Rick Stevens said. "Certainly somebody out there needs prayer."
Stevens is the Pastor at First Baptist Church in Caraway, and the one who realized something was wrong and called the police.
His first clue was the empty parking spot where the bus usually sits.
And the second was his office door kicked in and desk drawers all open.
Stevens said it was clear the path the thief took all throughout the church, leaving open doors and ransacked drawers.
And after hearing other churches in the area are having the same issues, it has Stevens thinking about security more and more.
"It's certainly a disturbing thing, usually things in small towns like ours don't happen a whole lot," Stevens said. "But this rash of attempted burglaries and some break-ins, it's alarming and it makes people get back on their guard and realize that it's everywhere."
Police did find the church bus, wrecked at a mobile home lot in Searcy.
Stevens said he's not sure yet if the bus will be fixable or how much it will cost.
And police are still looking for a suspect.
If you have any information about the theft, call Caraway Police.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.