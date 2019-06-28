16 Red Wolves selected in Southern Pigskin’s Sun Belt Top 100

By Chris Hudgison | June 28, 2019 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 3:39 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 64 days away from Arkansas State football. The online publication Southern Pigskin used analytics to create a list of the Top 100 players in the Sun Belt.

Sixteen Red Wolves make the grade.

Arkansas State on Sun Belt Top 100

#12 Forrest Merrill (DL)

#24 William Bradley-King (DE)

#28 Kirk Merritt (WR)

#29 Jerry Jacobs (CB)

#34 Marcel Murray (RB)

#36 Kevin Thurmon (DL)

#39 Javonis Isaac (TE)

#42 BJ Edmonds (CB)

#45 Darreon Jackson (S)

#65 Tajhea Chambers (LB)

#68 Omar Bayless (WR)

#78 Cody Grace (P)

#79 Jacob Still (C)

#89 Andre Harris (OG)

#94 Nour-Eddine Seidnaly (OT)

#95 Jeremy Smith (CB)

