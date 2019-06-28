16 Red Wolves selected in Southern Pigskin’s Sun Belt Top 100

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 64 days away from Arkansas State football. The online publication Southern Pigskin used analytics to create a list of the Top 100 players in the Sun Belt.
Sixteen Red Wolves make the grade.
Arkansas State on Sun Belt Top 100
#12 Forrest Merrill (DL)
#24 William Bradley-King (DE)
#28 Kirk Merritt (WR)
#29 Jerry Jacobs (CB)
#34 Marcel Murray (RB)
#36 Kevin Thurmon (DL)
#39 Javonis Isaac (TE)
#42 BJ Edmonds (CB)
#45 Darreon Jackson (S)
#65 Tajhea Chambers (LB)
#68 Omar Bayless (WR)
#78 Cody Grace (P)
#79 Jacob Still (C)
#89 Andre Harris (OG)
#94 Nour-Eddine Seidnaly (OT)
#95 Jeremy Smith (CB)
