Residency program graduates its first class of doctors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a night of firsts at a special graduation ceremony Thursday night, as it marks the first graduating class for St. Bernards Internal Medicine Residency Program.
The program inducted its first class three years ago, also the first residency program of its kind in Northeast Arkansas.
Those five doctors were honored Thursday night as the inaugural class.
"As the three years went on, we learned a lot from each other," Program Director Sara Nehring said. "So, it's really exciting to see them graduating and going on, some of them are staying here, and some of them are going back to different states."
Before this residency program, students had to travel outside of the region for the same kind of learning.
But now, Nehring said this first class has helped lay the foundation of the program for years to come.
