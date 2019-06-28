10 shot, 3 dead following night of violence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have multiple investigations ongoing after six shootings injured 10 victims within the last 24 hours. Three of those victims died.
The violence began around 4 p.m. Thursday. In some cases police made arrests.
Still, many are calling for the shootings to end.
“I'm reaching out and asking everybody in your community, if you love your community you've got to start standing up,” said Esther Cook Jones, Guns Down in Orange Mound.
Cook Jones moved to tears after a particularly violent Thursday night and Friday morning in Memphis.
“A lot of people come to me and they say, ‘Miss Esther, what are we going to do?' The only thing we can do is pray,” said Cook Jones.
One man was shot and killed near Kimball and Lamar Thursday evening. Three hours later three men were shot on a porch on Ethel between Select and Deadrick. Then four hours later one man was shot and killed Twain between Trezevant and Boyle.
Takiman Culp was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the Twain shooting.
By Friday morning, 10 people had been shot in six different shootings, leaving three victims dead.
That includes the shooting death of a man at a convenience store near Waring and Summer in Berclair.
Other business owners in the area said the store owner was killed. The doors were locked Friday.
“It's very hard for me, very hard. I don't trust anybody after that,” said Habtamu Moges, nearby business owner.
Police charged Dorsey Rawls with first-degree murder in connection with that crime.
Witnesses say he was in a wheelchair and shot the victim after he was pushed out of the store.
“That's how we're gonna save Memphis. We've gotta have people from each neighborhood fighting for their neighborhood and when we do that, that's how we're going to save Memphis,” said Cook Jones.
Cook Jones says her group holds a weekly meeting on Sundays in Orange Mound Park to call for peace and push a message of love.
She says the recent violence won't scare her away.
If you have any information pertaining to any of these cases, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.