Tourism, healthcare, dining employees learn ways to keep them coming back

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Independence County workers spent their day learning how vital first impressions can be.
According to a news release issued by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, a Guest Service Training workshop took place at the Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park on June 25.
The event was created by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism to help improve a visitor’s experience in the state.
Tourism Director Kyle Christopher instructed the workshop.
“By continuing to educate our local workforce on the importance of customer service and hospitality,” Christopher said. “We place our community in an even better position to attract visitors and new residents. This will result in more dollars flowing through our local economy.”
The training session was free and open to the public. There were 51 participants from local service, healthcare, dining and banking industries.
The next workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.
For more information, contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at 870-793-2378.
