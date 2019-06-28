Traffic stop leads to meth, marijuana find

Traffic stop leads to meth, marijuana find
Tori Michelle Bateman, 31, Paragould Possession of meth/cocaine less than 2 grams (6/27) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 28, 2019 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 4:18 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman is facing several drug-related charges after a traffic stop uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Brookland police.

Tori Michelle Bateman of Paragould was arrested June 27 after a traffic stop on Highway 49 and Craighead 760.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers noticed a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle when he spoke to the people inside.

Bateman was in the front passenger seat and officers found meth, a meth pipe, a small amount of marijuana and two Xanax pills during a search, the affidavit noted.

Bateman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of schedule IV or V less than 28 grams and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.

A $1,500 bond was set for Bateman, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.