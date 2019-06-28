Traffic stop leads to meth, marijuana find

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman is facing several drug-related charges after a traffic stop uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Brookland police.
Tori Michelle Bateman of Paragould was arrested June 27 after a traffic stop on Highway 49 and Craighead 760.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers noticed a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle when he spoke to the people inside.
Bateman was in the front passenger seat and officers found meth, a meth pipe, a small amount of marijuana and two Xanax pills during a search, the affidavit noted.
Bateman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of schedule IV or V less than 28 grams and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.
A $1,500 bond was set for Bateman, who will be arraigned July 31 in circuit court.
