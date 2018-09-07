Typical Summer Week Ahead

The forecast looks pretty straight forward over the next week as summer settles in. Daily highs will be near 90 degrees each day with the daily chance for an afternoon shower or storm. The best chance for scattered showers and storms looks to come Thursday. Most showers and storms will be the summer pop-up variety meaning they’re brief and produce relatively light rainfall amounts. The best chance to get caught under one of these will be during the afternoon and evening hours each day. Overnight temperatures will stay warm and only fall to the mid-70s each night.