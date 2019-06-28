“You can’t have the hot pockets!!!” Truck overturns in Mo. spilling snacks

MISSOURI (KFVS) - “Even if you have the munchies you can’t have the hot pockets!!!”
That’s a portion of the tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A.
Officials said a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 70 in Saline County, Missouri.
Boxes of Hot Pockets were spilled across the roadway.
Twitter users mourned the loss of so many of the frozen snacks.
No one was injured in the crash, officials said.
Officials used this as an opportunity to remind drivers to slow down and drive safely.
