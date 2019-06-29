“Grass Clippings” named a nuisance in the city of Newport

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - City officials are cracking down on what they call unsightly conditions, with a proposed ordinance being discussed, in one area town.
Those unsightly conditions are grass clippings, with city officials saying they are more dangerous than people think.
Newport Mayor David Stewart said he believes it is time to address the growing problem.
“It’s ugly, but it’s also a nuisance as far as motorists, especially people on bicycles, those who rides motorcycles, it becomes a danger and it clogs our drains," said Stewart.
The ordinance has not been officially passed, but the city wants to put an end to residents and business owners blowing their grass and waste into the middle of the street.
Warnings may be given by officers or the city inspector and that’s at their discretion.
If the ordinance is passed, those who are found blowing their grass into the street could be fined up to $300.
