Local ranch hits the streets to fundraise money for programs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local non-profit organization worked Saturday to raise money to fund kids with disabilities to attend their program.
The Diego Ranch held their third annual Fill the Boot fundraiser, where they held cowboy boots in busy intersections of Jonesboro for contributions.
Their orange vests were located at the intersections of Highland Drive and Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard.
President of Diego Ranch Michael Jackson said the ranch always could use contributions.
“We need all the help we can get,” he said. “Equine therapy is a very expensive program and it’s not really the cost of the horses, the feed and stuff, it’s the amount of equipment and safety helmets that we have to have for each child or adult.”
The program uses the horses to build a connection with the kids and adults in the program.
“It’s a program that actually, truly works,” he said. “We work with kids with either a mental, physical emotional disability.”
