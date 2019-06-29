Parks/Recreation Director, arena projects being discussed in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of projects under discussion in Wynne will provide the city with key opportunities for the future, the town’s mayor said Friday.
Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said the city is working to appoint a person to head the city’s parks and recreation department, as well as a project to build a new arena.
On the parks and recreation issue, Hobbs said the city’s ballpark has been run by a commission for several years and that the city could benefit from having one person running the entire facility.
“We’d like to draw more tournaments to Wynne and if we have someone that’s full time working in that direction, then they would have the time to plan those tournaments and organize that for us,” Hobbs said.
An ordinance is being discussed on the issue. If approved, the person would work a Monday through Friday schedule with a goal of getting people to the park and bringing in revenue.
City officials do not plan to hire anyone until at least Jan. 2020, with a second reading of the ordinance set for July 9.
Hobbs said the new arena project would help bring people to the area.
“It is a facility that we would have to build to utilize to draw outside people to come into Wynne. We want to have activities that will bring visitors to Wynne that will come and spend money and they’ll come and participate,” Hobbs said.
The new arena project would cost around $2.5 million to complete. Hobbs said city officials are having an economic impact study done to determine the best way to finance the project.
However, Hobbs said the project is in its beginning stages and she does not want to ask for a tax to build the arena.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.