Planes hit the skies in Region 8 for air show

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The air show at Blytheville had a lot of people in attendance Saturday to watch some historical planes fly in the sky.
The event saw hundreds of people from young and old who were fascinated by the show.
For President of Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority Barrett Harrison, he was there for the show and to showcase the former Eaker Air Force base’s history.
“This airport was once a sack base, a B-52 Bomber Base,” he said. “This was one of the most important facilities during the Cold War.”
The base, at one time, stored nuclear bombs. It was shut down in 1992 but the air base still hosts events like the one on Saturday.
Harrison said he wanted to let others know about the base’s future plans.
“This event today is bringing attention back to this Air Force base and attention to the effort to create the National Cold War Museum on this property,” he said.
The museum is in its beginning stages and Harrison said they’re fundraising for it now.
