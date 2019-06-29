Pocahontas school employee arrested in sexual assault case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas school employee faces a July 30 court date after his arrest this week following an investigation by multiple agencies.
Cecil Joe Slavens of Pocahontas was arrested June 28 on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and voyeurism, according to a media release from Pocahontas Police Detective Rocky Jones.
Jones said the charges stemmed from an investigation that began due to complaints about Slavens’ conduct on separate dates.
“Due to Mr. Slavens’ employment, officers with the Pocahontas Police Department, Pocahontas School Resource Officers and with the assistance of the members of the Jonesboro Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted a precautionary search of the Pocahontas Public School District in order to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff,” Jones said in a media release. “No concerns were found. The complaints that stemmed these events were not associated with the Pocahontas School District. At this time, the only known victims are adults.”
Jones said the investigation is ongoing, noting no further information would be released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.