Renovations coming to George Kell Park

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Renovations are coming to George Kell Park in Newport just in time for the next baseball season.
The ball park was named after MLB Hall of Famer and Swifton native George Kell.
Kell died in 2009 at the age of 86.
The revamp will include leveling the field, a natural turf and specialized dirt mixture.
The Newport Greyhounds play their games on the field and in order for the field to be completed in time, the city bypassed its bidding system in order to allow Specialized Outdoor Services of Hardy to plant and grow the grass before growing season is over.
Newport Mayor David Stewart said not only will the players be happy to play on the new field, it may also bring revenue to the city.
“Towns who have the best ball parks seem to get the tournaments, state tournaments, regional tournaments and that’s what every small town wants. It brings folks to Newport, spend money.. spend the night. It’s good for tourism and our tax base," said Stewart.
There has already been talks to maybe host the 2020 High School District Tournament on the newly renovated field.
The city and Newport Special School District will split the price of $27,985 for the project that is projected to take 8-10 days to complete.
