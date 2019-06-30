Arkansas State assistant coach Craig Massoni announces he has malignant melanoma

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf has a battle outside of the diamond.
Arkansas State volunteer assistant baseball coach Craig Massoni tweeted Saturday that he has malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
Massoni finished his 2nd season as an A-State volunteer assistant. He coaches the infielders and serves as first base coach. Craig entered the coaching ranks after a stellar college career. The California native hit .385 in 2013 for Austin Peay, earning OVC Player of the Year & 2nd Team All-American honors.
A-State fans and coaches took to social media to show their support for Craig.
