Another publication picks Arkansas State to win Sun Belt West

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 9 Saturdays away from Arkansas State football. There’s even more publications providing a pigskin fix with preseason predictions.
NBC Sports Rotoworld likes the Red Wolves. They picked the scarlet and black to win the Sun Belt West Division.
Athlon Sports said the same earlier this month. Rotoworld has A-State going 9 and 3 this season, 6 and 2 in conference play.
We’ll see what happens 63 days from right now. A-State tees it up with SMU on August 31st at Centennial Bank Stadium. Blake Anderson’s crew are in pursuit of their 9th straight bowl game among other goals.
