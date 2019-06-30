Batesville’s Taylor Griffin wins All Arkansas Preps Female Athlete of the Year

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville Lady Pioneer won a big state honor. Taylor Griffin was named the Female Athlete of the Year by All Arkansas Preps (Arkansas Democrat Gazette)
She had a senior year to remember
- All-State honors in 3 different sports (basketball, volleyball, track)
- Played in AHSCA All-Star Volleyball Game
- Competed in 3 state finals
- Won 2019 4A Girls Basketball State Championship
Griffin reflected on the award and a 2018-19 campaign for the ages. Watch above.
