Fourth of July events in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On July 4, America will celebrate its 243rd birthday with events all over the country.
Here in Region 8, several communities will host their own events on July 4 while others will have events the day before.
The following is a list of events in our area:
July 3
Lake Norfork will be hosting its 34th annual Independence Eve Fireworks Show between the Highway 101 and Highway 62 bridges at dark.
July 4
There are events scheduled all over Region 8 for Independence Day.
The city of Piggott hosts its annual 4th of July Celebration, with a parade, barbecue and speeches from politicians among other events.
The event is hosted by the Piggott Cemetery Association.
Down the road in Corning, the town hosts a homecoming picnic on July 4 at Wynn Park.
Some of the events, which start at 9 a.m., include a parade, midway, entertainment and beauty pageants.
In Cherokee Village, the residents there will be hosting a pancake breakfast as well as an event, Thunder on Thunderbird.
Over in Batesville, there will be an event on the White River called Celebrate America.
The all-day event will include a 5K run as well as entertainment and fireworks.
There are also events scheduled Thursday at state parks in the area.
At Lake Ponder Beach near Paragould, there are several events scheduled including a watermelon eating contest at 1:45 p.m., musical hula hoops at 4:45 p.m. and Boogying on the Beach from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..
Also, Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT will be having its 2019 Freedom Fest Fireworks Spectacular at the Southside Softball Complex on South Stadium in Jonesboro.
Gates open at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
There is no charge for admission. However, officials ask that no personal fireworks be brought on the property. If so, tickets will be issued.
If your community is having a Fourth of July Celebration that you would like listed, please send the information to news@kait8.com.
