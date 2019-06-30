Friend talks about deadly Greene Co. house fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire on June 14 killed one teenager and left another man with second-degree burns to his face and arm.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Michael “Blake” Campbell, 19, died in the flames.
Campbell’s friend, Demarius James, 22, was near the property and tried to get Campbell out of the house.
“I just seen a flash from the corner of my eye,” he said. “I jumped out the truck and by the time I got inside the house inside the porch part, there was smoke everywhere.”
James and Campbell were more than friends.
“He was my best friend, actually, he was my brother like it’s more than best friends,” he said.
He said he had a few words to say to the Campbell family.
“I’m sorry that this happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could’ve done about it but I couldn’t do nothing about it.”
The cause as to what started the fire is still under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.