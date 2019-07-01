Back to work: K9 officer shot cleared for duty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two months after another officer shot him, Jonesboro K9 Officer Rocket is back on patrol.
Sgt. John Porbeck shot Rocket when he lunged at him twice at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office firing range.
His handler, Officer Jason Myers, had let him off his leash following a course of training on the firing line.
When Rocket heard Porbeck test-firing a weapon, the K9 responded as he had been trained and ran toward the sergeant “at full speed.” Porbeck dodged the dog’s initial attack, according to the department.
The dog ignored Myers’ commands and when he lunged at Porbeck a second time, the sergeant shot him.
The dog was immediately taken to Animal Medical Center on Gee Street where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.
He has been out of service since.
On Monday, July 1, the Jonesboro Police Department announced on social media that Rocket passed his re-certification and has been cleared to return to duty.
Myers received a written reprimand and placed on one-day suspension after an internal investigation determined he had not complied with department policy.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.