City spent $200,000 on equipment to fix potholes

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly $200,000 spent on equipment to repair roads within the city limits.
A new pothole truck was purchased in June by the City of Paragould.
Wayne Ellenburg, street superintendent for the city, said the purchase will pay for itself.
“We want to keep the infrastructure going really good,” he said. “That’s going to help out the city.”
In the past, Ellenburg said they had problems with the asphalt drying. Crews couldn’t get it from the asphalt plant to the streets fast enough.
“We can take our time and do it right,” he said. “In the past, it was hard for us to get it off the trucks fast enough to keep it from setting. With this new truck, it’ll help a lot.”
The truck keeps the asphalt hot 24 hours a day. When crews aren’t working, they simply plug the truck into an outlet to keep the asphalt warm. This keeps the city from wasting any asphalt.
In addition to the pothole truck, the city has purchased a small road paver.
The city will get it in July to work on intersections and small portions of roads the pothole truck cannot fix.
Mayor Mike Gaskill said the new equipment will make a lot of difference for the City of Paragould.
