Freedom Fest set to light up the sky

Fireworks are synchronized to music broadcast on all of Jonesboro Radio Group's stations (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 1, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 11:25 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Celebrate our nation’s freedom with an explosion of color.

The annual Freedom Fest fireworks display is back.

This Fourth of July, enjoy fireworks synchronized to music broadcast on all of the Jonesboro Radio Group’s stations:

  • 104.9 The Fox
  • 100.5 The Eagle
  • Mix 106.3
  • Hot 107.5
  • EZ 92.7
  • 98.5 The Outlaw
It's the annual Freedom Fest Fireworks Display

No personal fireworks are allowed on property and tickets will be issued if you bring them.

The gates open at 7 p.m. at the Southside Softball Complex located on South Stadium Boulevard and South Caraway Road in Jonesboro.

The show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

There’s no charge for parking.

The gates will open July 4th at 7 p.m. for parking, and the show fires promptly at 9:30 p.m.
The gates will open July 4th at 7 p.m. for parking, and the show fires promptly at 9:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available prior to the show at the Miracle League Field Concession Stand and scattered through the parking area.

This event is sponsored by Jonesboro Radio Group, KAIT, Centennial Bank, Hytrol, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, Barton’s, The Everyday Chef, and Engines, Inc.

