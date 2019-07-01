Freedom Fest set to light up the sky

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Celebrate our nation’s freedom with an explosion of color.
The annual Freedom Fest fireworks display is back.
This Fourth of July, enjoy fireworks synchronized to music broadcast on all of the Jonesboro Radio Group’s stations:
- 104.9 The Fox
- 100.5 The Eagle
- Mix 106.3
- Hot 107.5
- EZ 92.7
- 98.5 The Outlaw
No personal fireworks are allowed on property and tickets will be issued if you bring them.
The gates open at 7 p.m. at the Southside Softball Complex located on South Stadium Boulevard and South Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
The show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
There’s no charge for parking.
Concessions will be available prior to the show at the Miracle League Field Concession Stand and scattered through the parking area.
This event is sponsored by Jonesboro Radio Group, KAIT, Centennial Bank, Hytrol, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, Barton’s, The Everyday Chef, and Engines, Inc.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.