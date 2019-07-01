Hoxie four-way stop to become two-way stop

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A four-way stop intersection in Hoxie will soon become a two-way stop intersection.
The traffic signal at U.S. Highway 63B and State Highway 367 will be removed on Tuesday, July 9, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, crews from the city of Hoxie, G/G Electric, Union Pacific Railroad and ARDOT will remove the existing signal equipment at the intersection. Work will begin at 8 a.m. that morning and will require temporary traffic control measures.
ARDOT believes the work should be complete later that same day.
When the signal is being removed, Hoxie police will control traffic at the intersection.
For several months the signal has operated in flash mode, requiring traffic from all four directions to stop. Once removed, State Highway 367 will be free-flowing and drives will no longer be required to stop. U.S. Highway 63B and the opposing traffic from Lindsey Street will have stop signs.
ARDOT conducted a traffic study that revealed the traffic signal at the intersection is no longer warranted. The city of Hoxie realized the signal needed many repairs or a complete remodeling project, which would have been expensive and asked ARDOT for a review to determine if the signal was still needed.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.
