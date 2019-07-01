Joneboro fire chief honored at state level

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of Region 8’s local heroes was honored on Saturday.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller was selected as the Arkansas Fire Chief of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Fire Chiefs.
The AAFC was formed to bring career and volunteer fire chiefs from all over Arkansas together. Their purpose is to create a form of communication and professionalism through positive leadership, sharing information, and active legislative involvement.
Chief Miller was surprised at the annual conference on Saturday, June 29 in Hot Springs.
He said he was shocked when they called his name and that the E.W. Sewell Award was an accomplishment of the entire fire department.
“It was a surprise,” Chief Miller said. “I didn’t see it coming. I appreciate it greatly. It’s an honor and is really a reflection of the whole department. We have some great people working in the fire department who work really hard every day, help keep the community safe, and make me look good.”
Assistant Fire Chief Alan Dunn said he was thrilled when they called Chief Miller’s name.
“It was great,” Dunn said. “It makes you feel proud. Someone with his abilities who does so much. He’s active in so many things, both locally and at the state level. Under Kevin’s tenure as chief, we’ve gone from an ISO Class 3 to a Class 1 rating.”
The insurance services office rates fire departments throughout the nation on a scale of one to 10, with one being the best and 10 meaning no fire protection at all.
The rating is based on the coverage the department provides. Factors the rating is based on involve things like manpower, equipment the department uses, training, how they respond to calls, ability to put the fire out, water system, and dispatch capabilities.
Dunn said he and fellow firefighters were proud to work with a leader who was so involved, supportive and active in what was done.
“We’re now moving on to the next project,” Miller said. “We’re trying to prepare for the next level of Jonesboro’s growth. Our challenge is to find ways to keep up with that growth and continue to provide the best service possible to the community.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.