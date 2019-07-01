July 1: Steamy start to the day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning, Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It's one of those mornings where moisture on your windshield just won't go away even with the air conditioner, defroster, and the windows rolled down.
Some light fog has been noted across Region 8.
It's a steamy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 70s and clear skies.
Afternoon highs will have no problem hitting the low 90s again today.
Afternoon highs will have no problem hitting the low 90s again today.
News Headlines
Traffic Alert: A portion of Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will be shut down today. Adam Jones has a live report at the top of the hour on what you should expect on your morning commute.
As Greene County deputies continue to investigate a deadly house fire, a man who was there when it happened is now telling his story. What he has to say about the explosion that claimed his friend’s life, ahead at 6:06 a.m.
Arkansas State Police and Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday at a popular lake that left one person dead. An update coming up during our 6 o’clock hour.
Looking for something to do this Fourth of July holiday? Check out our list of local events that the whole family will enjoy.
Looking for something to do this Fourth of July holiday? Check out our list of local events that the whole family will enjoy.
