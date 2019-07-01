Level 3 sex offender arrested for failing to register

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 3 sex offender is being held without bond for failing to register with local law enforcement.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year-old Van Buren Hinds, Jr. on an arrest warrant for failing to comply with registration and reporting requirements.
According to the affidavit, Hinds’ registered address was in the 200-block of Greene County Road 7501.
He was served an eviction notice on May 14 and given 10 days to vacate the property. According to the court documents, he had 10 more days to notify local authorities of his new address.
On May 29, a deputy contacted Hinds’ previous landlord who said that they thought he had moved to Lawrence County.
By June 5, Hinds had not registered a verifiable address with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. District Court Judge Dan Stidham issued a warrant for his arrest.
Deputies arrested Hinds on Saturday, June 29, and held without bond pending his first appearance in court.
According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, Hinds was convicted of first-degree carnal abuse. Level 3 sex offenders are considered a “high risk” to re-offend.
