Losing Walmart pulls community together

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Corning lost their local Walmart nearly one year ago, and the community has united since the loss.
The closing cost the city jobs and loss of merchandise.
Corning Mayor Greg Ahrent said the city’s businesses have worked together to sell the loss of products to the citizens.
“Each of our small businesses have pretty much picked and choosed the things that they could provide, he said. “Whether it be picture development or feed from the feed store. They’ve all just pulled together and taken care of it.”
The city’s revenue hasn’t been affected.
“We’ve done really well financially,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of the community expand into some of the things that Walmart used to provide. The negative side of that has not been financial.”
New businesses such as Dollar General Plus coming to town this fall has Ahrent hopeful.
“We hope to replace that lost revenue through Dollar General,” he said. “That’s going to take a great step towards that.”
The Mayor looks forward to the new business addition and hopes to keep seeing the city flourish.
