Malden, Mo., man missing after home catches fire

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man out of Malden, Missouri has not been seen since Thursday evening on June 27 according to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock.
Ricky Joe Brown, a man in his 60s, was reported missing on Thursday, June 27 after his house caught fire according to Bullock.
Brown was seen off and on by family member and neighbors that evening. Bullock said around 7 p.m. neighbors said they stopped spotting Brown in the area.
Brown’s vehicle and belongings are still at his home.
According to Bullock, Brown’s family doesn’t know where he went after the fire broke out at his home.
Bullock says Brown has a history of illnesses that prevent him from getting around easily.
According to family, there is a possibility he is in the early stages of dementia. Bullock said family members have said Brown has been known to revert back to a childlike state.
Police and family have searched Malden and popular fishing areas that Brown likes to visit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 1-573-276-2211.
