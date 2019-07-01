Place your bets: Oaklawn now offering sports wagering

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gamblers and sports fans alike can now bet on their favorite teams and games.
On Monday, July 1, Oaklawn in Hot Springs became the first in the state to offer sports wagering with the opening of its Race & Sports Book.
In addition to in-game wagering, gamblers can also make proposition bets, parlays, and future wagers, according to an Oaklawn news release.
The Race & Sports, located in the north end of the casino, offers teller wagering from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
User-friendly kiosks are also available from open to close in the Race & Sports Book and just outside of Silks Bar and Grill.
For more information, visit oaklawn.com
