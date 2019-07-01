Police investigate burglary at Abilities Unlimited

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police responded to a burglary at a business in the downtown Jonesboro area on Friday, June 28.
According to a report from Jonesboro police, an employee of Abilities Unlimited in the 1300-block of Monroe Avenue said when she arrived at work around 8:30 a.m., she noticed the cash register was unplugged and moved around.
The register was a two-part compartment, with the register sitting on top the compartment that housed the money. She stated the register was moved as if someone tried to get the money out.
She also told the officer the back door to the business was open, the side door was damaged, and a window was busted out.
The employee also showed the officer the counter at the front of the business was open and a game console was missing.
If you have any information about this crime, call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP or 870-935-7867.
