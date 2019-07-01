Portis and Beverley land new deals in NBA free agency

Beverley was a member of the Razorbacks for the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons before being a second-round draft pick (42nd overall) of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 only to have his draft rights traded to the Miami Heat. After playing overseas, Beverley signed a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets in January of 2013. Beverley played four-and-a-half seasons in Houston. He participated in the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge and, in his final season with the Rockets, he was selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team as well as winning the NBA Hustle Award. Prior to the 2017 season, Beverley was acquired by the Clippers.