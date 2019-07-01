Portis and Beverley land new deals in NBA free agency

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
(KAIT) -Bobby Portis and Patrick Beverley have agreed to terms with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.
Portis signed a to a two-year, $31 million deal with the New York Knicks and Beverley signed to a three-year contract worth $40 million to stay with the Clippers.
Portis played two seasons at Arkansas (2013-15) before being a first-round draft pick (22nd overall) for the Chicago Bulls. Portis played three-plus seasons with the Bulls before being traded to the Washington Wizards in February 2019. In his four seasons in the NBA, Portis has averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 36.1 from 3-point range and 75.1 percent from the free throw line.
Beverley was a member of the Razorbacks for the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons before being a second-round draft pick (42nd overall) of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 only to have his draft rights traded to the Miami Heat. After playing overseas, Beverley signed a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets in January of 2013. Beverley played four-and-a-half seasons in Houston. He participated in the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge and, in his final season with the Rockets, he was selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team as well as winning the NBA Hustle Award. Prior to the 2017 season, Beverley was acquired by the Clippers.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.