A-State baseball assistant coach Craig Massoni to take same position at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State head coach Keith Guttin announced an addition to his coaching staff Friday, as Craig Massoni will join the Bears as volunteer assistant coach for the 2020 season.Massoni joins the Bears after spending the last two seasons on the baseball staff at Arkansas State, where he filled a variety of roles, including working with the Red Wolves hitters and infielders and serving as A-State’s first base coach.During Massoni’s two years in Jonesboro, the Arkansas State offense set new standards for power and run production, topping the 40-home run plateau as a team in each of the last two seasons. This past spring, the Red Wolves finished among in the top quarter of all Division I offenses in scoring, averaging 6.5 runs per contest.A native of Danville, Calif., Massoni began his coaching career on the heels of a standout playing career that included five professional seasons, including two in the San Francisco organization following his selection by the Giants in the 33rd round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft. After leading the Giants organization in on-base percentage in 2013, he concluded his pro career with three seasons in the independent leagues, including a strong 2016 season with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League, when he earned club MVP honors. Massoni enjoyed a successful run as a collegiate player as well, capping his career as the 2013 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year when he helped Austin Peay earn an NCAA Regional berth with a 47-15 ledger. He led the Governors in hitting with a .385 batting mark and 16 home runs, while also posting club-best totals for on-base percentage (.475), RBIs (68), total bases (158), and slugging percentage (.661) en route to garnering ABCA all-region recognition and second-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball.Missouri State is coming off a 20-36 this past spring, but will return 22 letterwinners for the 2020 season, which will mark Guttin’s 38th as head coach.