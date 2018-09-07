Afternoon Hit-or-Miss Storms Continue This Week

The forecast remains consistent this week as our summer weather pattern sticks around. Highs stay near 90 degrees by the afternoon unless pop-up showers cool you down first. Overnight lows won’t fall far, most won’t go lower than the mid-70s. Data continues to show no humidity relief over the next week, which is very common this time of year as fronts typically stay well north of Region 8. Pop-up showers and storms are possible each day this week bringing heavy rain and lightning to some. The best chance to see a pop-up shower is from lunch to sunset. While there’s a chance of rain on the 4th of July, most of the showers should be gone for the fireworks show since they start after sunset. However, one can’t be ruled out so have a plan B just in case. You can find live radar, lightning and weather alerts, and video updates on the StormTeam8 weather app.