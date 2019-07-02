Arkansas woman charged with child abuse after baby tests positive for meth

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old Arkansas woman on suspicion of child abuse after they say her 10-month-old baby tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.
On April 11, the child was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home for injuries related to possible child abuse, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.
The infant was later sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for further treatment and examination.
At the time, deputies arrested 28-year-old Dustin Sandoval of Mountain Home for domestic battery and child endangerment.
According to a news release, a hair follicle toxicology test was conducted on the baby. The test later returned positive for methamphetamine and THC exposure.
Deputies learned the infant lived primarily with Sandoval or her mother, 27-year-old Shannah M. Cotter of Gamaliel.
During an interview, Cotter reportedly said the child was with her “most of the time.”
On June 26, a judge found probable cause to arrest Cotter on suspicion of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another, a Class Y felony.
Deputies arrested her on Monday, July 1, and took her to the Baxter County Detention Center where she remains in lieu of a $25,000 bond awaiting a July 11 appearance in circuit court.
The judge also issued an arrest warrant for Sandoval on the same charge.
