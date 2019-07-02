AT&T reporting outages in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An outage could cause problems for AT&T customers calling 911.
AT&T Mobility reported Tuesday morning a network service outage affecting the ability to make wireless 911 calls in Craighead County.
According to an email from E-911 Director Jeff Presley, AT&T is working to isolate and resolve the issue.
The specific cause of the outage has not been determined.
Those attempting to call 911 could experience “interruptions or degradation” to calls and location information.
