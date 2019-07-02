A Better Region 8: Taking time to celebrate our independence

(KAIT) -We'll celebrate Independence Day this week with fireworks and cookouts.
It's a far cry from our first Fourth of July in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed.
The document was more of a rebuttal to what our founding fathers did not like about England's King George the Third. In particular, housing his troops in our homes and taxation without representation.
Those concerns are evident in the first sentence of the second paragraph:
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
Traces of these sentiments can be seen throughout this document and our Constitution.
As you know, we won our independence.
I'd like to think our nation's forefathers are smiling kindly, knowing we still celebrate it.
Be safe this week. Enjoy some family time.
And take a moment to read our Declaration of Independence.
