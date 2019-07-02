Cabot man sentenced to 35 years in prison for child pornography

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) -A judge sentenced a Cabot man to 35 years in prison on several charges including possession of child pornography.
According to a press release, an online investigation began in 2017 with investigators placing an advertisement for “young, fresh and petite.” During this, hundreds replied to the ad and an undercover officer began texting to those who responded, including 57-year-old Robert Nathan Hensley.
After telling Hensley he had a 14-year-old daughter, Hensley told the officer he had “a machine” that he could use to have sex with her.
Hensley also offered $3,000 to sell the minor and asked for nude photos.
Hensley drove to Cabot where officers arrived and arrested him. A search of Hensley’s computer uncovered images of child pornography.
Hensley was indicted on Nov. 2, 2017 and a jury convicted him on March 5, 2019.
Hensley already had prior convictions of sexual crimes that included a conviction for sexual solicitation in 1996, along with a criminal attempt to engage children in sexually explicit conduct back in 2003.
Hensley was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release after his prison sentence expires.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.