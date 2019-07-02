Charitable organization shows vested interest in K9 officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -One local officer will feel like Superman when he’s working to keep the community safe.
Jonesboro Police K9 officer Rocket has received body armor that is both bullet and stab proof.
The vest was a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Vested Interest is a 501 c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Ma. Their mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs working in law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States."
Since the organization was created in 2009, they have provided over 3,300 protective vests to our four-legged heroes.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the United States with any law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. However, new K9 graduates and any dogs with expired vests are eligible as well.
The donation to provide a protective vest to a dog is $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 to $2,283, with a five-year warranty and weighs four to five pounds.
There are around 30,000 dogs working in law enforcement in the U.S.
Rocket’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In Honor of K9 Gabo".
For more information or to learn how to volunteer, call 508-824-6978 or click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.