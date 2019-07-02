Coroner called to Bono mobile home fire

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mobile home fire early Tuesday morning ended with one person dead.
Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 reported the fire just after 6 a.m. in the 500-block of County Road 339.
Multiple firefighters responded to the scene to assist the Bono Fire Department in knocking down the flames.
Once the fire was out, crews called Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson to the scene.
Officials have not released the victim’s name.
No word yet on what might have sparked the fatal fire.
