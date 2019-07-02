Council votes unanimously to fund clean-up

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A special city council meeting took place at the Walnut Ridge Police Department on Tuesday, July 2.
The meeting was called to consider funding clean up on the building razed earlier this year on Abbey Road.
According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the council members voted unanimously to enter into agreement with the Environmental Protection Associates out of Little Rock to oversee and manage the clean-up.
Mayor Snapp said those in attendance acted pleased with the results.
“People in attendance seemed happy with the decision,” Mayor Snapp said. “This decision will continue to keep the city moving forward.”
7 out of 8 of the council members were present. One member was out of town.
Mayor Snapp said work on the clean-up should start on Aug. 5.
